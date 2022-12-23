BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were taken into custody on Friday after allegedly stealing credit cards from a vehicle and using the cards for purchase at several stores, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 6300 block of Lakeside Boulevard in Olmito in reference to a burglary of a vehicle on Wednesday. Several credit cards were stolen from the vehicle, according to sheriff’s department.

Upon arrival, deputies interviewed the victim, later discovering the victim received alerts that her stolen credit cards were being used at several stores.

Investigators identified the suspects — who they identified as Leonel Cortez, 18; and Giovanni Cisneros, 22 — after obtaining photo and video surveillance from the stores where stolen cards were being used.

Deputies executed an arrest warrant for Cortez and Cisneros at the intersection of Palmito and Gay streets in Olmito.

Cortez is being charged with three counts of credit card abuse, and Cisneros is being charged with one count of credit card abuse, authorities said.

Both were taken to Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito.