RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A gunman who disarmed a security guard at an amusement location is wanted by the Starr County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 11:30 p.m. Monday deputies responded to a business on H&H Drive off of FM 755 in Rio Grande City in reference to an aggravated robbery.

According to a release from the sheriff’s department, a man wearing a tan face covering, blue button-down work shirt, camouflage pants and white Nike Airforce 1 shoes arrived at the location on foot with a “long gun.”

The suspect took the security guards handgun and was able to enter the building. Once inside, he demanded money, the release stated.

He then hit the security guard over his head with one of the firearms and left the area on foot with an undetermined amount of money.

The gunman is described by witnesses as having a thin build, medium complexion, and standing at about 5’7” in height.

The case is still under investigation and the public is urged to contact the Starr County Sheriff’s office at (956)487-5571 with any information regarding this case.