SAN PERLITA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A mother and her three children are without a home after their trailer home burned down this morning in San Perlita, officials say.

Willacy County Sheriff Jose A. Salazar said the trailer home was located off of 8th St in San Perlita. Authorities responded to the home at 5 a.m. and reported it was a total loss.

The mother and her three children who lived in the home were able to escape through a window.

Salazar said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.