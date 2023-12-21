McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An off-duty Hidalgo County deputy was arrested for driving while intoxicated by McAllen police, according the Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

Hidalgo County Sergeant Joshua C. Kaltenbach was arrested and charged with a DWI. Wednesday morning, the Sheriff’s Office placed Kaltenbach on administrative leave without pay pending further investigation.

The Sheriff wrote in a social media post that the department will continue to investigate all allegations of employee misconduct, and I will take the necessary and appropriate actions to maintain accountability and transparency to its citizens.

Kaltenbach was booked and released from jail Wednesday on a $2,000 personal recognizance bond.