BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A missing Oklahoma woman was found Sunday, according to an update from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Shauna Messer Banbuskirk, 38, was initially reported missing on Sunday, April 23.

Shauna Messer (Source: Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza press release)

At 5 a.m. Sunday, April 30, Messer was walking near the Brownsville Police Department and waved down an officer for help, authorities said.

Police contacted the sheriff’s office, who picked her up and reunited her with her boyfriend.

Her family in Oklahoma was also notified.

“Messer stated that she had been walking the streets these past few days,” the release stated.