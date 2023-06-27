STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for sexual abuse of a child, it announced Tuesday.

According to a news release, 31-year-old Emmanuel Jimenez is wanted on an active arrest warrant for sexual abuse of a child: victim under 14.

The sheriff’s office warned that Jimenez is considered to be “armed and dangerous,” and has expressed violent tendencies toward law enforcement.

Those with information are asked to contact the Starr County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 487-5571.