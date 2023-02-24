BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 23-year-old man in reference to a burglary in progress, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, deputies said they responded to the 4500 block of Lisa Avenue near Brownsville where a witness told them a man had fled the scene and was hiding inside an apartment on Florencia Avenue.

With permission to search the premises at the 2100 block of Florencia Avenue, deputies said they located Jonathan Ulises Rodriguez hiding underneath a desk.

Sheriff’s office said the burglary occurred inside the city of Brownsville and Brownsville Police would take over the investigation.

While deputies transported Rodriguez, they say he resisted and a struggle began. Deputies attempted to secure him and in the process, the deputies were kicked several times, according to the news release.

He was charged with resisting arrest/transport and assault on a public servant.

Rodriguez was transported and booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center. An investigation is ongoing.