BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested after hitting and dropping his niece, authorities announced.

Jesus Zuniga, 21, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of injury to a child and two counts of assault family violence, a release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated.

According to a news release, deputies responded to residence in Cameron Park in reference to a family disturbance.

Zuniga’s brother-in-law told deputies he was assaulted by Zuniga and fled the scene. He was later found and apprehended for an investigation.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Zuniga arrived at the residence while the brother-in-law was outside, and the two began to argue.

During the argument, Zuniga punched his brother-in-law in the face, went inside the home, entered his sister’s room and began to argue with her.

While arguing inside the home, Zuniga assaulted his brother-in-law again and pushed his sister, the release stated.

According to investigators, Zuniga then grabbed his 2-year-old niece, hit her shoulder and dropped her, which caused minor injuries to her stomach and rib area.

It was later discovered, Zuniga had an outstanding warrant from Wharton County for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Zuniga was booked to Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.