LAGUNA HEIGHTS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Laguna Heights, authorities announced.

The victim was found signs of foul play Tuesday morning on the 200 block of Adams Street, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Authorities told ValleyCentral the victim was identified at 27-year-old Christopher James de Leon. Investigators say he had gunshot wounds to his body.

An autopsy has been ordered and investigators have secured the scene. They say at this time no suspects have been identified, but deputies are following several leads.