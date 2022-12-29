BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County’s Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man accused of running over someone and dragging them on a roadway.

Arturo Esparza Aguilar, 50, was arrested Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

On Dec. 25, deputies responded to the 2600 block of Avenida Carlos in Brownsville in reference to a hit and-run.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered a 31-year-old man laying on the street with “serious life threatening injuries,” the release stated.

County Investigators and Texas DPS troopers identified Esparza Aguilar as the suspect involved in the hit-and-run case, authorities said.

The investigation revealed the victim was “dragged approximately 500 feet on the roadway after being struck by Esparza Aguilar and his motor vehicle,” according to the news release.

The victim was rushed to the hospital after deputies requested medical assistance.

Esparza Aguilar was taken into custody after investigators executed an arrest warrant at the 2300 block of Avenida Carlos. He was transported to Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito, the release stated. The case remains under investigation.