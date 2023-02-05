CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An inmate at the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center is facing an additional charge after breaking a water pipe, authorities said.

Arnold Valladarez, 34, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief, a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza stated.

On Feb. 2, a deputy was dispatched to the detention center where staff would inform them that a toilet water pipe was broken in one of the male dorm rooms, the release stated.

The staff said that the inmate, identified as Valladarez, was next to the pipe, and drenched in black water, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Valladarez stated that he didn’t have anything to do, he was bored, he started playing around with the water pipe, and it broke,” the release stated.

The release stated that the damages and repairs cost were estimated to be $900.