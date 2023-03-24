A guardrail is damaged after a wreck at the intersection of veterans Road and Hall Acres near San Juan. By Lesly Hinojosa

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Sheriffs announced an increased reward for information of those responsible of Yocelin Rodriguez’s murder.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has increased the reward from 1,000 to $2,500, for information that leads to the arrests of those responsible of murder, deputies said.

On March 5, San Juan Police arrived at the intersection of Veterans and Halls Acres Road regarding a crash. Officers found 19-year-old Yocelin Rodriguez dead inside her vehicle with a gunshot wound, a previous release stated.

Witnesses told investigators, Rodriguez was leaving a party when an argument began between her and a group of men driving a new model, dark-colored, lifted, Dodge Ram truck.

The driver of the truck drove up next to Rodriguez’s vehicle and an unknown man shot the victim, deputies said.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114, or Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668- TIPS (8477).

The case remains under investigation.