WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco homeowner shot by deputies has died, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check that turned into a fatal shooting, deputies said.

According to HCSO, on Friday around 3:30 p.m. deputies arrived at the 7000 block of Mile 3 1/2 after neighbors heard shots fired inside the home.

Upon deputies arrival the homeowner, identified as Rigo Mendez, 39, pointed a weapon at authorities and was then shot and killed, deputies said.

“Two Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Deputies and two Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with the respective department’s policy,” Hidalgo County Sheriffs stated in a news release.

The shooting is currently under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety Rangers and HCSO, according to the release.

Anyone with information, contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline (956) 668-TIPS (8477).