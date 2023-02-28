MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This morning the Hidalgo County sheriff identified two new suspects in the fatal shooting of a Mercedes teenager, who he alleges was a human smuggler.

At a news conference this morning, sheriff Eddie Guerra detailed the murder.

Gerson Escobar and Erik Almarez, 22, were arrested on charges of murder, authorities said. Prior to the conference, four women were in custody in connection to the fatal shooting.

On Monday witness statements revealed that 20-year-old Escobar was also a part of the murder.

Escobar and Almarez were both arrested by U.S. Border Patrol and are currently in federal custody for federal charges in Corpus Christi.

According to Guerra, the deceased, 19-year-old Carlos Garcia Ruiz, was the ring leader of an international human smuggling group that attempted to kidnap another victim who owed them money.

On Saturday morning, two sisters were formally charged with murder and tampering with evidence in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Carlos Garcia Ruiz.

Ashley Dinorah Evelin Orozco, 21, and Esmeralda Lee Orozco, 19, were arrested Friday night and arraigned early Saturday morning.

Their arraignment follows two other women, Ruiz’s sister and girlfriend, who admitted to their role in the murder and tampering with evidence, Guerra said

Last Friday, Rosalba Sarahi Garcia-Ruiz, 17, and Joselyn Lomelí, 18, also went before Justice of the Peace Precinct 5 Place 1 Jason Peña and were formally charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

All four women have a bond of $1,100,000 each.

The shooting

Ruiz was killed at 3:36 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, on the 6800 block of Vera Lane in rural Mercedes while he, Lomeli, the Orozco sisters, Rosalba, Almarez and Escobar were attempting to kidnap a victim who owed them money, the sheriff said.

Guerra said surveillance footage captured the shooting on tape.

While attempting to hit the kidnapping victim in the head with the butt of a rifle, one of the suspects fired the gun. The stray bullet hit and killed Ruiz, Guerra said.

Joselyn Gabriela Lomeli (Top Left), Rosalba Sarahi Ruiz Garcia (Top Right), Ashley Orozco (Bottom Left) and Esmeralda Orozco (Bottom Right)

The weapons used in the kidnapping and fatal shooting were recovered in a field near the crime scene, Guerra said.

Those with information regarding the case are asked to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477.