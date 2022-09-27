HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man in jail for an aggravated robbery has been charged with two homicides, the County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office issued a warrant for the arrest of Juan Jose Martinez, 45, on Thursday for the murder of Jose Antonio Torres, who died Sept. 17 at the 2700 Block of Arroyo Acres in Harlingen. His body was found outside a house across from where he lived with several gunshot wounds to the torso.

An investigation — including several search warrants, witness statements, surveillance footage and pieces of evidence — led authorities to issue a warrant for the arrest of Martinez on Sept. 22.

Martinez was booked into the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center after his arrest last week by Harlingen police for an outstanding warrant regarding an aggravated robbery.

While in the custody of the Harlingen Police Department, an additional warrant for the murder of Eric Jason Lopez was served to Martinez, authorities said.

Martinez’s bond has been set at $3,100,000. He is being charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated robbery. Martinez remains at the detention center and is awaiting his arraignment.

An investigation of the murders is still ongoing.