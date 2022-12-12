BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A traffic stop in Cameron Park led to the seizure of 33 plastic baggies filled with crack cocaine, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Ricardo Rodriguez, 56, was arrested Dec. 9, authorities said.

(Cameron County Sheriff’s Office)

Ricardo Rodriguez, 56, of Brownsville, was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, a 1st degree felony, the sheriff’s office announced Sunday.

Rodriguez was stopped by a deputy and K9 officer while driving on the 2200 block of Avenida Eduardo in Cameron Park, authorities said.

“Prior to making contact, the deputy noticed the driver trying to conceal something under the seat,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release. “While making contact with [the driver] the deputy observed on the seat a rock-like substance consistent with the characteristics of crack cocaine.”

The deputy found 33 plastic baggies in the vehicle that were filled with 11.62 grams of crack cocaine, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Furthermore, red and blue emergency lights were also recovered and seized from the vehicle,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Rodriguez was booked into the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center in Olmito.

The investigation remains ongoing.