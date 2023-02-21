LOS INDIOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was taken into custody after allegedly parking outside a home and yelling for his ex-girlfriend.

The sheriff says the man was drunk and armed with a weapon.

Miguel Angel Martinez, 40, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 19, on charges of public intoxication and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to a release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

Deputies responded to call of a suspicious vehicle parked outside a home on the 300 block of Del Rio Drive.

Deputies had already been told the man was in his truck yelling and the homeowner had no idea who he was.

The release says when deputies talked to Martinez they noticed a strong odor of alcohol, his slurred speech and red blood shot eyes.

“In addition, the deputies observed a handgun in plain view in the back seat of Martinez’s truck,” Garza said in the release.

Martinez was questioned on why he was yelling and he said he was outside his girlfriends house, the release stated.

“At the time, the deputies made contact via cell phone with Martinez’s girlfriend, she stated that was not her residence and that she was no longer Martinez’s girlfriend,” Garza said.

Martinez later admitted he had been drinking and he was arrested.

“Due to the intoxication level displayed by Martinez, it was determined he was a danger to himself or others,” Garza said.

Martinez was booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center. The case is still under investigation.