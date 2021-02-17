Shelters: Where you can go for a warm place to stay in the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — As cold temperatures in the RGV remain, shelters across the area are opening their doors to provide a warm places for those in need to stay.

This story will be updated as more shelter open.

Shelters Available

Brownsville

Ozanam Center ->656 North Minnesota Ave

Shelter accepting donations.

956-831-6331, after 6 p.m., call 956-589-8084

Harlingen

Loaves and Fishes->514 South E St

Shelter closes at 11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.

956-423-1014

Mercedes

Lucero Del Norte Community Church->5806 Lucero Del Norte St

956-490-7476

McAllen

Salvation Army-> Pecan and 23rd St

ID required.

956-682-1468

Catholic Charities -> 111 S. 15th

956-800-4427

Mission

Mission Parks & Recreation -> 721 N. Bryan Road

The Mission warming shelter will be open until further notice.

Edinburg

Dustin Sekula Memorial Library, located at 1906 S. Closner Blvd.

This is 24-hours warming shelter, will remain open until power is restored in the city. Bring own bedding, medication, food and snacks. COVID-19 safety guidelines are being implemented.

Questions: City Helpline 956-259-HELP