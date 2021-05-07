‘She worked hard!’: 29 years later, a mother and son graduate college together

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley class of 2021 celebrated their accomplishments at their commencement ceremony, among the class — a mother and son graduated together.

“What a Mother’s Day gift,” said Greta A. Vasquez, nursing major graduate. “I am going to be graduating with my son! Later, I’ll come back for my son’s graduation, so it’s just amazing.”

Her son Felix Vasquez is graduating with a degree in social work, also from UTRGV.

Greta lives in San Juan and lives with her husband, she said that she is not a traditional college student.

“The journey hasn’t been easy for me, I came back to college 29 years after graduating from high school,” said Vasquez.

Vasquez said that her passion is to help others, so after taking basic classes she pursued her true dreams.

“The dream doesn’t stop here, I want to be a nurse,” said Vasquez. “I’ve always wanted to be a nurse, but there was always different circumstances that prohibited me from doing it.”

Vasquez said that online learning made it harder to graduate, but it did not stop her.

“But it was in the back of mind…there was always the need—it was like ‘a need to’,” said Vasquez.

Her son said that he has been right by her side the whole journey.

“I was there with her during the nights she’d up all night studying,” Felix said. “I got to see how much she worked, and she worked hard!” Felix said that he could not be prouder of his mother.

“But you know people can do it! My mom is walking proof,” said Felix Vasquez.

Greta encourages other mothers to achieve their goals.

“Reach for your goals…it’s never late…it’s never late,” said Greta Vasquez.