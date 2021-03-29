Sharyland parents and students push for improvement bond

SHARYLAND, Texas — Members of the Sharyland community members addressed the Sharyland Independent School District (ISD) board meeting on Monday to give their opinions regarding the Sharyland Bond Slated for May 1.

The district said the bond, which could be approximately $35 million, could be used to fund updates and provide needed improvements, and replacements to existing Sharyland ISD facilities.

“Why do you want something that will not cost you anything,” said one parent. We all know that these schools need the attention and renovation. It’s not about taxes, it won’t hurt but only help our children. It’s all about Sharyland ISD.”

According to the district, the Sharyland Bond Committee supports a successful bond referendum to address aging school facilities and build new classrooms. 100% of the funds will be student-centered, focused on addressing the needs of students at Sharyland High School, which is 46-years-old and John H. Shary Elementary, 29-years-old.

The majority of parents and students said it is time to renovate and add learning space to these aging facilities.