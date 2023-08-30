MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Sharyland Independent School District is hosting its second annual Run for Autism event this fall.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly toward the district’s Special eEducation Department.

“We’ll have a 10k, a 5k and a fun run so everyone can participate,” Tonya Paulette, school psychologist with Sharyland ISD said.

Sharyland ISD Special Education Coordinator Janette Guerra emphasizes the importance of inclusivity during the fundraiser run.

“We want to make this event accessible to all students, all family members out in the community, our community here in Sharyland ISD and neighboring communities,” Guerra said.

The district aims to use the event funds to enhance the social skills program for students with autism.

“We saw a lot of growth from the beginning of implementation of the program. At the end of the program, the students were blossoming,” Guerra said. “It was a huge impact for our students and it’s something that we would like to continue.”

The run will begin at 7 a.m., Saturday, September 16 at the Bentsen Palm Community Park located at 1801 S. Inspiration Rd. in Mission.

Participants can register for the Run for Autism event online. Registration closes Wednesday, August 30.