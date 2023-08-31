SHARYLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Sharyland Independent School District is joining forces with the Food Bank RGV’s Kids Produce Market to deliver essential food supplies to students.

The RGV Food Bank donated 610 bags of dry food to Olivero Garza Elementary between 8 and 11 a.m. Thursday.

The purpose of the distribution is to combat food insecurity among Sharyland ISD students and ensure every child has access to nutritious meals. This is the second time this year that the food bank has donated to Sharyland ISD.

Olivero Garza Elementary Principal Cecilia Boyd-Huerta said these donations are a big help to families.

“As a principal, I’m very happy to be able to provide this extra help for our families,” Boyd-Huerta said. “We know with back-to-school expenses sometimes it’s difficult to make ends meet. So to have this extra help for our families is a big blessing.”