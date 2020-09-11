Sharyland ISD students may opt-in for in-person classes

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — There is a lot of uncertainty about when schools will begin in-person classes. During a board meeting Thursday, Sharyland Independent School District (ISD) discussed their plans to reopen their doors.

Superintendent Dr. Maria M. Vidaurri said that while the first four weeks have been 100 percent online, starting on Monday some students will return to campus.

“Beginning on week five through eight during that transition period there is to be some on-campus face to face instruction,” she said.

Vidaurri said the Sharyland Alternative Education Center, as well as students who don’t have access to devices or internet at home, can come back to school, but parents do have the choice to opt for remote learning.

“Remote learning could continue if parents choose that it’s not safe at this time but if on October 13 they decide, they can send their students to us and be prepared,” said Vidaurri.

Sharyland ISD has already put safety procedures in place for on-campus instruction, which include requiring students and staff to wear face coverings at all times while practicing social distancing.

“The day where we might come face to face with students in preparation with safety measures in cafeterias, transportation, in the building walking out of the building.”

Sharyland ISD will have temperature readers on all their campuses to ensure everyone gets their temperature checked before entering the building as well as sanitizing stations throughout the schools.