SHARYLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sharyland ISD is adopting a new approach to Mental Health Support through its curriculum.

The Capturing Hearts curriculum was implemented for students in K-12 and focuses on building connections.

The idea is to create a culture where teachers and students grow together.

“We’re molding our kids to be good human beings, good individuals, these core values are necessary for our everyday functioning, not just, you know, not just in childhood, but in adulthood. So essentially we’re building up their skills to be successful in life,” said Orpha Herrera, a counselor at BL Gray Junior High.

It focuses on core values such as empathy, trustworthiness, and teamwork. These values are taught and implemented throughout the day and not just during the advisory period.

“It’s really important that we start that program early on, so that our kids do feel like they belong, and they feel that they have avenues in which they can look for assistance, to help them be successful and all that they do,” said Sharyland ISD Superintendent Maria Vidaurri.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 70% of public schools saw an increase in the number of students seeking mental health services.

Sharyland ISD says support begins at home. If students are to be successful and achieve their full potential, it is important for parents to work with the teachers.

“It is about getting involved; our parents are one of our biggest advocates. So just finding out about their students, getting involved, talking to their administrators, talking to the teachers, communication is key. We really invite our parents to partner with us genuinely, in all aspects, and just continue to partner and advocate so that their children can reach their highest potential,” said Sharyland ISD Director of Counseling Lorene Bazan.

One of the major goals for Sharyland ISD is to help their students build resiliency and problem-solving skills. In addition, they want them to advocate for themselves in different aspects, as well as with their peers.

“By the end of the year, we hope to make the junior high experience a whole lot easier and get them ready for high school and again, this class will open up just so many more opportunities for us to be able to really impact our scholars again in that academic as well as a social-emotional level,” said Maria Chavez, BL Gray Junior High Principal.

They have also partnered with UTRGV to bring in new resources like a full-time psychology intern, a part-time social work intern, and a part-time school counselor intern.