MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Sharyland Independent School District and Wonderful Citrus is hosting its second annual Run for Autism event.

Three different races will take place on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Bentsen Palm Community Park, located at 1801 S. Inspiration Rd.

The 10K run will begin at 7 a.m., followed by a 5k run at 7:15 a.m. and a Fun Run at 8:15 a.m.

Dr. Leila Torres, Director of Special Education of Sharyland ISD, said out of the 1,000 students with disabilities the school district helps, 284 students are diagnosed with autism.

“The money that is collected from the autism run goes to a specific program that is called the Simply Social at Elsa ISD,” Torres said. “This program targets the unique needs that students with autism who need that reenforcer with social skills and friendship skills.”

The program is an after-school extracurricular, where teachers, speech pathologists, and school psychologists meet with students and help them with their social skills and community outings.

Participants can register for the Run for Autism event at www.endourancesplits.com. Registration fee for the 10k is $30, for the 5k is $25, and for the Fun Run is $10.

The first 700 participants will receive a blue Roni bag, a towel, a T-shirt, and other Wonderful Citrus prizes.