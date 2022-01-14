Sharyland ISD announces extended weekend for students

SHARYLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Superintendent of Schools for Sharyland ISD has announced that schools will be closed on Jan. 17 and 18.

“The decision to close our schools was not easy, but it is in the best health interest of all of our students, staff, and the entire community and to offer respite as we navigate the current Omicron surge,” Dr. Maria M. Vidaurri, Sharyland ISD Superintendent, said in a statement.

Vidaurri said that the school district will have a team implement “a thourough sanitization/sterilization and disease transmission remediation process in all of our facilities.”

The statement also said that students will not be required to attend virtual classes during the closure.

Classes are set to resume on Wednesday, Jan. 19.