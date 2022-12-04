SHARYLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Sharyland High School varsity cheerleader is bound for the 2023 Citrus Bowl.

Ruthie Garces will participate in a pre-game performance for the bowl game Jan. 2, 2023, in Orlando, Florida.

Garces attended UCA Camp at Texas A&M University on June 7, and she was selected for this experience. She will represent her school and Varsity Spirit at the bowl game.

Ruthie will perform with Varsity Spirit All-Americans in a one-of-a-kind pre-game performance.

“First of all, I get to showcase who I am while participating as a cheerleader in high school,” Garces said. “I get to experience what it’s like at the college level. It will motivate me to work harder so that I can be part of this celebration of student-athletes. It will truly be an honor and pleasure to be part of the Citrus Bowl.”

Varsity Spirit celebrates over 30 years of honoring camp standouts.