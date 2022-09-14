MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sharyland ISD has updated the status of the lockdown at Sharyland High School.

4:14 p.m.

ValleyCentral spoke with Mission PD public information officer Art Flores.

Flores stated that a call came in at 1:38 p.m. regarding a student “joking” about having a gun. PD responded within a minute of the call.

Mission PD covered all perimeters of the school and pinpointed the student.

The student was taken into custody.

3:01 p.m.

Sharyland ISD announced the lockdown has been lifted at Sharyland High School, SA3 and Sharyland Central Administration.

Students may be picked up at the pick-up line. Individuals picking up students are asked to remain in their vehicles when picking up students.

Bus transportation and routes will run regularly.

Law enforcement is still active on the scene.

2:23 p.m.

Sharyland High School and Sharyland Central Administration are currently in lockdown.

Stated on a Sharyland ISD Facebook post, the district encourages individuals to check their email, social media pages and remind messages for more information.

The school district will provide more information as it becomes available.