GEORGETOWN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sharyland boys soccer fell short in its semifinal matchup against El Paso Bel Air 4-1, ending the Rattlers’ season.

Sharyland searched for its second state title in school history, and early first half, forward Alan Guerrero is taken down by the Highlander defender. That set up a penalty kick.

Captain Jose Sanchez took the P.K. and buried it to give Sharyland the early 1-0 lead.

El Paso Bel Air tied the match five minutes later with a kick just outside the box. The Highlanders went on to score three more unanswered goals to secure the 4-1 victory.

Despite the loss, the Rattlers tipped their cap to El Paso Bel Air and reflected on a great season.

“I’m happy even though we lost today,” said Jorge Guerra, Sharyland Boys Soccer Head Coach. “They gave it their all. Give credit to Bel Air, a complicated team. They had their style, we couldn’t stop their game. My guys had a tremendous season.”

“I just think we came out with the right attitude,” said Jose Sanchez, Senior Midfielder. “Got on the board first. Then, they had a great shot right after that. They got the momentum. We couldn’t hold them back. We played well up top, but they just got the best of us.”

The Rattlers finished the season 19-6-3 overall. They reached the state tournament for the first time since 2012.