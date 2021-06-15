Shaine Casas advances to finals of Olympic swimming time trials

HARLINGEN, Texas — On Monday, former McAllen High School and current Texas A&M swimmer Shaine Casas advanced to the final round in the 100-meter backstroke at the U.S. Olympics Swimming Time Trials.
Casas tied for third overall with a time of 53.08 seconds, which matched the time of Ryan Murphy, a three-time gold medal winner.
Swimming experts predict Ryan Murphy and Shaine Casas to win the top two spots in both the 100- and 200-meter backstrokes, sending them to the 2021 Tokyo Summer games.
Casas has tallied seven individual A-cut times in five different events, lowering his own school record in the 100 back, 200 back, 200 fly, and 200 IM. Has also been named SEC Male Swimmer of the Week on four occasions, according to Texas A&M.
Mist recently, Casas began his junior season with a school-record performance in the 200 back ), claiming additional top-two finishes with A-cut times in the 100 back , 400 IM.
