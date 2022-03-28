EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, DHR Health “Safe H.A.V.E.N.” Forensic Exam Center, and Mujeres Unidas are set to begin a sexual assault awareness campaign for April 2022.

According to a news release, the theme of this year’s campaign is “Building Safe Online Spaces Together” and is a part of the 21st anniversary of National Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

At the April 5 Hidalgo County Commissioners Court meeting the DA’s office will present a proclamation to declare April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. on the 1st Floor of the Annex Building in Edinburg. Residents may view the Livestream of the proclamation.

Other resources available are Friendship of Women in Brownsville (956) 544-7412 and Family Crisis Center in Harlingen (956) 423-9304.

If you need victim services or prevention information contact the HCDA Victims Unit at (956) 292-7616.

