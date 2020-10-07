Sex offenders attempt to bypass checkpoint

FALFURRIAS, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol said agents arrested an undocumented immigrant with a previous conviction for a sex offense against a child.

Wednesday afternoon agents working in Brooks County located a group of seven persons illegally in the United States. Border Patrol said the undocumented immigrants had attempted to circumvent the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint.

While in processing, agents discovered one of the men had a previous arrest in Houston for sexual assault of a child.

Border Patrol said, the man identified as Angel Cardenas-Olivar, was found guilty and sentenced to four years in prison.

Border Patrol referred the man for federal prosecution for his illegal re-entry, said the agency’s news release.