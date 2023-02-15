BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board will have a temporary road closure on East 7th Street from Van Buren Street to Harrison Street from Feb. 27 through March 17.

BPUB’s news release said the closure is to repair a section of a 15-inch gravity sewer main along East 7th Street.

Traffic along East 7th will be affected and will be detoured to Van Buren Street, 8th Street, and Harrison Street, according to the BPUB news release.

BPUB added that all construction dates and times are approximate, and may vary due to the nature of weather, soil conditions, and job provisions.

For any questions or concerns call (956) 983-6100.