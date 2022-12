SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of San Juan announced it will be experiencing road closures until 5:30 p.m. Friday and between Monday and Thursday.

Road closures will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 19 through the 22 due to sanitary sewer improvements.

Roads affected will be the 1100th block of S Iowa Rd (between E Sam Houston – E 12th St).

All work is dependent on the weather.