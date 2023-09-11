DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sunday’s high winds caused damages near a Donna home, officials said.

Donna Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero told ValleyCentral a tall tree near Mile 13 1/2 and FM 493 broke in the middle due to the strong winds.

Source: Donna Police Department Source: Donna Police Department Source: Donna Police Department

Our Valley Storm Team said Sunday’s sea breeze front generated a cluster of thunderstorms in Hidalgo County.

The group matured near Elsa, then pushed south toward Donna and Pharr. As the storms moved south they died rapidly which can cause a strong gust of wind.

“It’s kind of like the dying breath or last gasp of the storm before it fades away,” CBS 4 Chief Meteorologist Bryan Hale said.

No severe weather warnings were issued.