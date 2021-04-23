Severe weather scoots north of the Rio Grande Valley overnight







HARLINGEN, TEXAS—Severe weather is expected to scrape across a large swath of Texas overnight bringing the threat of tornados and large hail.

Conditions seem especially good for hail formation in the San Antonio/Austin areas followed by Corpus Christi closer to dawn.

Deep South Texas could see a few strong thunderstorms after 1 is along with the northern ranchland counties (Brooks, Kenedy, Jim Hogg, and Zapata) but no significant storm activity is expected to press south into the main areas of the RGV.

At best the mid, upper, and lower Valley areas can expect a 20% for showers and maybe a rumble of thunder late overnight.