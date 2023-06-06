BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The severe weather the Rio Grande Valley has had in the past few days forced the Brownsville Independent School District to postpone two graduation ceremonies.

“They can do more, BISD can do more,” said Evelyn Toscano a Veterans Memorial High School student.

After severe storms pushed through Cameron County. Brownsville ISD made the decision to postpone Veterans Memorial High School graduation.

Belinda Rodriguez, the mother of Evelyn Toscano, said her daughter was expected to receive her diploma Monday night in front of her entire family at Sams Stadium.

“We want to be there for them. At this point, my daughter was just going to have me and my ex-husband at the graduation, not his brother, not his grandma, not the aunts, not the cousins, nobody else was going to be there,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says she understands why BISD postponed the ceremony but does not understand why it is being moved to a smaller location where all the graduates are only allowed to have two family members attend.

“It was for their safety because the storm came in last night at the moment that the students were there. But I am more than sure that they can go ahead and move the graduations till the end of the week when the weather looks like it’s going to be better so we can all be there for them,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez says she contacted BISD to ask if the commencement ceremony could remain at Sams Stadium on Thursday so families could all celebrate with their children.

“They understood or they heard my concerns, but it was a hardcore No, that it was just a no, there was no way of rescheduling it for another day that they were just going to go ahead and do it at Rivera and that we needed to understand,” Rodriguez adds.

Evelyn was supposed to walk the stage Monday night. She says everyone in her class has worked extremely hard for this moment. She says it is more than just receiving a diploma, it’s a milestone for her and her family.

“My whole family knows what I’ve been through and they know how hard it’s been. They’ve been through this journey with me. It’s all helped me get to this point. So for them not to be there physically on that day would make me really sad,” Evelyn said.

Brownsville ISD released a statement to ValleyCentral:

“The Brownsville Independent School is proud of the successes and accomplishments of its graduating seniors. Today’s Commencement Ceremony for Veterans Memorial Early College High School was postponed due to inclement weather of the severe thunderstorm warning and watch. The district has not determined a location for the ceremony and will make the announcement on Thursday, June 8, based on the weather. Brownsville ISD appreciates the patience and understanding of our students and their parents while making these decisions, which can be unpredictable. The district’s number one priority is the safety and security of our students, faculty, and staff.“ Brownville Independent School District

BISD had to suspend Sunday night’s graduation ceremonies for Porter High School for the same reason. Their commencement will continue Wednesday night at the Rivera High School gym.