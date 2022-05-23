HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – We are tracking severe weather that is moving through the Rio Grande Valley.

11:55 pm UPDATE: The storm continues to shift east. Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall is now concentrated over Edinburg, McAllen, and Monte Alto. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office has confirmed marble-sized hail around their Edinburg office. Possible inch and a half-sized hail is moving towards western Willacy County and eastern Hidalgo County.

A flood advisory is in effect for Willacy and Cameron County until 3:00 am Tuesday.

Rain may reach Brownsville around 7 am Tuesday.

Power Outages:

Magic Valley and AEP is reporting power outages are being reported in the McCook and east of Citrus City.

AEP reports nearly 2,000 customers are without power in the Doolittle area.

Magic Valley reports 500 customers are without power in Edinburg around the Monte Cristo area and over 100 without power in Pharr.

11:26 pm UPDATE: Thunderstorm is moving east threatening areas around Edcouch, Monte Alto, and Raymondville. A thunderstorm warning is in effect for Willacy County and eastern Hidalgo County until after midnight.

10:50 pm UPDATE: There is a possibility of two-inch golfball-sized hail around San Isidro and thunderstorms are moving east through Starr County.

If you are in these areas, it is advised that you take precautions and cover.

Flooding and excessive rainfall is expected in Brooks, Hidalgo, and Starr county. A flood advisory is in effect until 2 a.m. Tuesday.