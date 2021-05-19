SEVERE WEATHER: Current Road Conditions and Closures

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – As today’s severe storm moves across the Rio Grande Valley, we will update you on current road closures and road conditions as they become available.

Edinburg:

Road Closure:

12th to 14th on Cano

Mcyntire and 107

Tori Lane from Joy to McKee

9th St from Fay to Samano

12th St from Mahl to Canok

Sprague from Sugar to Samano

Van week to 107 on 5th

22nd and Kuhn

Traffic Signal Outage:

McColl and Sprague

Closner and Sprague

McAllen:

Road Closure:

2nd Street and Wichita Avenue South Bound

12th Street and Quamasia Avenue North & East Bound

12th Street and Redbud East Bound

11th Street and Redbud Avenue South Bound

Traffic Signal Outage:

Main Street and Trenton Road

Ware Road and Frontage

Nolana Avenue and Jackson Road

29th Street and Vine Avenue

Weslaco:

Road Closure:

FM 88 between Mile 10 N. and Mile 11 N.

Standing water:

FM 88 & 12 1/2 N. (Intersection)

FM 88 & S. Mile 7

MIle 11 N. between FM 88 and Mile 4 1/2 W.

FM 1015 between Mile 11 N. and Mile 12 N.

Harlingen:

The Harlingen Police department is urging residents to drive slowly on the the roads. They have started receiving calls about vehicle accidents on the expressway and some streets are starting to experience rising water.

Standing water:

Northbound Expressway 77 by Sams, Paradise Park, Wilson Rd & Primera

Business 77 from North Y to Loop 499

800-900 E. Tyler Ave. down to one lane

Teege and Frontage

Northbound Ed Carey Frontage

3rd St. / Commerce

Port Isabel:

Traffic Signal Outage:

HWY 48 and 100

HWY 100 and Walmart

HWY 100 and 2nd

Standing Water:

The Port Isabel Police Department is reporting flooding on HWY 100 and is advising residents to stay away from the area.