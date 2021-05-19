SEVERE WEATHER: Current Road Conditions and Closures

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – As today’s severe storm moves across the Rio Grande Valley, we will update you on current road closures and road conditions as they become available.
Edinburg:
Road Closure:
- 12th to 14th on Cano
- Mcyntire and 107
- Tori Lane from Joy to McKee
- 9th St from Fay to Samano
- 12th St from Mahl to Canok
- Sprague from Sugar to Samano
- Van week to 107 on 5th
- 22nd and Kuhn
Traffic Signal Outage:
- McColl and Sprague
- Closner and Sprague
McAllen:
Road Closure:
- 2nd Street and Wichita Avenue South Bound
- 12th Street and Quamasia Avenue North & East Bound
- 12th Street and Redbud East Bound
- 11th Street and Redbud Avenue South Bound
Traffic Signal Outage:
- Main Street and Trenton Road
- Ware Road and Frontage
- Nolana Avenue and Jackson Road
- 29th Street and Vine Avenue
Weslaco:
Road Closure:
FM 88 between Mile 10 N. and Mile 11 N.
Standing water:
- FM 88 & 12 1/2 N. (Intersection)
- FM 88 & S. Mile 7
- MIle 11 N. between FM 88 and Mile 4 1/2 W.
- FM 1015 between Mile 11 N. and Mile 12 N.
Harlingen:
The Harlingen Police department is urging residents to drive slowly on the the roads. They have started receiving calls about vehicle accidents on the expressway and some streets are starting to experience rising water.
Standing water:
- Northbound Expressway 77 by Sams, Paradise Park, Wilson Rd & Primera
- Business 77 from North Y to Loop 499
- 800-900 E. Tyler Ave. down to one lane
- Teege and Frontage
- Northbound Ed Carey Frontage
- 3rd St. / Commerce
Port Isabel:
Traffic Signal Outage:
- HWY 48 and 100
- HWY 100 and Walmart
- HWY 100 and 2nd
Standing Water:
The Port Isabel Police Department is reporting flooding on HWY 100 and is advising residents to stay away from the area.