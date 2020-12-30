Severe thunderstorms possible late tonight

Harlingen, TX (KVEO) — Throughout Wednesday morning, The Rio Grande Valley has seen winds 25 to 30 mph.

With the threat windy conditions the remainder of the day in the Lower Valley, the National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Wind Advisory for Willacy and Cameron Counties.

The wind advisory goes through 2 p.m. Wednesday. Willacy and Cameron Counties will likely see south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Gusty winds could blow around unsecure objects.

Small tree limbs also could be blown down. Watch for garbage cans in the street Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday night, our wind threats will become more localized to strong thunderstorms as the well advertised cold front arrives. The front will move through the Rio Grande Valley between midnight and 7 am Thursday. The lower Valley has the best chance of seeing severe storms with this front.

This front could spark damaging winds and a lot of lightning. The line of thunderstorms will be organized as it reaches Cameron and Willacy Counties. This is where we could see 0.5″ to 1″ of rainfall. The upper Valley will see 0.25″ to 0.5″ of rain. At this time, it looks unlikely to see any hail or tornados.

This storm system will effect all of Texas, bringing flooding rains, severe thunderstorms, and even snow and ice. The worst of the storm system will remain well north of the RGV. Northeast Texas could see as much 4 inches of rain, while Southwest Texas could see over a foot of snow.