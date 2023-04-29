RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in the Rio Grande Valley, along with outages and reports of damage.

The large storm system has brought 80 mph winds, considered to be destructively strong, and reports of hail. There are reports of pea-sized hail near Pharr and McAllen, with marble sized hail north of Hidalgo.

The strongest portion of the storm, as of 1 a.m., is reported near Port Mansfield heading into the Santa Maria area.

AEP has reported 133,000 outages, and Magic Valley has reported an additional 54,000.

Hidalgo County will be under an extreme thunderstorm warning until 2 a.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.