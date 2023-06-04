Severe thunderstorms are pushing south through Cameron and Hidalgo counties. Wind gusts in excess of 50 mph, frequent lightning, and 1 to 3 inch hail is possible.

Some residents in San Benito have seen ping pong ball size hail in their yards.

This activity will continue through Cameron County until 8:30 p.m. once it passes through Brownsville.

Hidalgo County is experiencing much the same with McAllen and Edinburg under the severe weather threat through 8:30 p.m.

The circular shape of the clouds moving south toward Harlingen on Sunday evening. By Mia Morales/ValleyCentral

As of 9 p.m., AEP Texas is reporting 3,000 customers are without electricity in Hidalgo, Cameron and Willacy counties. Magic Valley Electric Cooperative indicates on its website that nearly 2,500 customers have no power Sunday night.

The heavy rains caused minor flooding on streets and parking lots in Edinburg.

