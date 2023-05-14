RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The threat of severe weather, and heavy rain, will continue throughout the Valley through Tuesday.

Excessive rainfall chance elevated Monday

Abundant moisture and upper level support keep the risk of rain and thunderstorms elevated across the Valley through Tuesday. The good news is the chance is looking less likely.

All of the key ingredients, like moisture and unstable air, remain but the overall condition of our atmosphere is not as threatening as it once was.

Trending calmer and drier

Overnight looks fairly peaceful with only a 30% for rain and thunderstorms. Monday we may see a surge of storms which may produce a few strong or severe cells and again on Tuesday. By Wednesday the forces generating our storm threat will be dissipating and moving away.