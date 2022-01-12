Several vehicles taken from construction site in Edinburg, police say

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is searching for information after several vehicles were taken from a construction site.

According to officials, the incident took place at Stadium Drive and Freddy Gonzalez Drive, sometime between Jan. 10 at 4 p.m. and Jan. 11 at 5 a.m.

The following are the vehicles taken as stated in the release:

Gray 2017 Chevy Silverado Dually displaying license plate # EP09937

White 2006 Chevy Silverado flatbed truck displaying license plate # CPA857

Corn Pro 25 ft. trailer displaying license plate # 569078F

Haulmark enclosed trailer displaying license plate # 566544E

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Edinburg Police Department at (956) 289-7700 or the Edinburg Crime Stoppers line at (956) 383-TIPS to remain anonymous.