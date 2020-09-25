Several Rio Grande Valley school districts to resume in person athletics

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — As the number of COVID-19 positive cases decreases, school officials are hoping to bring back fall sports at area districts.

One of those schools is the Mission Consolidated Independent School District (CISD). Officials say when students return to the courts and fields, it will be a very different atmosphere, with strict rules in place.

The district will begin practices on Monday, for varsity sports only.

District officials say they took many factors into consideration including input from health authorities, staff, parents as well as the number of COVID-19 cases. Officials add the decision to return was not taken lightly.

Students will also be required to sanitize their hands frequently, anything touched or shared will be sanitized after each use, masks and social distancing will be required. In addition, every student will have their own gear like water bottles, towels, uniforms, which they must take home daily and wash.

“Those coaches are sharing with the parents and students all the requirements and expectations that are going to be in place. All those rules will be strictly enforced throughout the entire process of coming going during practice, and all of those situations to try and make sure we don’t add to the spread of COVID,” says Craig Verley, Director of Public Relations/Marketing, Mission CISD.

Additionally, locker rooms will be closed, and students must arrive dressed for practice. Officials also say there will be supervision making sure all the guidelines are being followed. They also mention that not all sports will return.

District officials call this return a community health issue, and they are doing what they can to minimize the spread, while still meeting the students’ needs.

While everyone is looking forward to the return of sports, there is a bit of uncertainty.

Officials say coaches are just as concerned as a lot of the parents about making sure they’re staying healthy and that they’re not taking anything home to their families.

District officials also say they will continue to monitor what is going on with COVID-19 numbers and will adjust if there is a spike in cases.

Other district beginning practices next week include, Brownsville, Weslaco, PSJA, and Edinburg. Harlingen CISD will start practices in October, while McAllen ISD has yet to name a start date.