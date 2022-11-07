RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley school districts have announced closures for the November election.

The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District, the Brownsville Independent School District and the Weslaco Independent School District announced there will be no classes for students Tuesday, Nov. 8.

In a letter to parents, Harlingen CISD said the schedule change was made as a safety precaution for students, as some schools would be serving as polling sites.

A post by BISD stated that all campuses and offices will be closed for Election Day, with regular schedules resuming Wednesday.