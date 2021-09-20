Several migrants attempt to flee ICE transport bus, back in custody

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials confirm there was an incident on a bus en route to San Antonio back South when several non-citizens attempted to flee the contracted bus by ICE Officials, Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for ICE said several individuals attempted to flee the bus and were able to escape for some time.

All individuals who escaped are back in custody as of 7:15 pm

ICE officials tell us no one on the bus was hurt.

“The safety of our personnel and the people in our custody is of utmost priority, the induvial, noncitizens are all back in our custody,” A spokesperson for ICE tells KVEO.