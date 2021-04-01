Several injured undoucmented immigrants found by RGV Border Patrol agents

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley located several undocumented immigrants across the week with injuries and life threatening conditions.

According to a release, the first encounter came on Sunday, March 28 when agents working near the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint in Sarita located a group of migrants. One of the migrants, a Mexican man, was missing a shoe on had a swollen right ankle.

The man revealed to agents he was bitten by a snake the night before. EMT personnel were called to the location and provided medical treatment to the man. He was later transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

Later on Wednesday, agents at the Falfurrias checkpoint responded to a migrant woman in distress at a Brooks County ranch.

Agents located the woman, a Mexican national, and discovered she was suffering from severe hydration. The woman’s speech was incoherent and her hands were cramping from lack of fluids. Agents provided first aid and administered fluids through an IV before transporting her to a hospital.

Also on Wednesday, agents near Rio Grande City arrested 12 undocumented immigrants. One of these people, a Honduran man, informed agents he injured his ankle. An evaluation by EMT personnel revealed he had a fractured ankle, for which he was treated at a hospital. The man tested positive for COVID-19 at the hospital.

Lastly, on Thursday, Border Patrol agents encountered a Honduran woman near Mission who called 911 who stated she could not walk due to a broken ankle. EMS arrived and located the woman and transported to a hospital where she received treatment. She later tested positive for COVID-19.

All individuals were later processed accordingly, according to officials.