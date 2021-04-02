Several highway closures planned in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Construction crews are planning to close several highway areas in Hidalgo County cities.

According to a release, construction projects taking place from Monday, April 5 to Friday, April 9 will affect portions of Pharr, McAllen, and San Juan.

In Pharr, the entrance ramp just east of Jackson Avenue on westbound I-2 and the Jackson Avenue and McColl Road turnaround lanes from westbound I-2 in McAllen will be permanently closed throughout the duration of the project.

Also in Pharr, The I-2 westbound frontage road will be fully closed between Cage Boulevard and Sugar Road on April 5 at 9:00 p.m. to April 6 at 6:00 a.m., April 7 at 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m., and April 7 from 11:00 p.m. to April 8 at 6:00 a.m.

In McAllen, the frontage road between U.S. Business 83 and 2nd Street will be slowed due to construction projects from April 5 at 8:00 p.m. to April 6 at 5:00 a.m.

Additionally, various closures will take place on the I-2 eastbound and westbound frontage roads between 2nd Street and U.S. Business 83 each night from April 5 to April 9 from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

In San Juan, the Nebraska Street turnaround lane from eastbound I-2 in San Juan will also be

permanently closed for upcoming construction activities.

Also in San Juan, lane closures will occur on the I-2 eastbound frontage road between Oblate Drive and Iowa Avenue.

Additionally, the direct connector from westbound I-2 to northbound I-69C will be temporarily closed from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on each night from April 5 to April 7.

Officials note that all work is weather permitting.