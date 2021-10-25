Seven people arrested for assault at 3-year-old’s funeral in Elsa

ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Seven people were arrested after a fight broke out at the funeral for a child that police say shot himself in Elsa.

On Thursday, the Elsa Police Department responded to the Salinas Funeral Home in Elsa in reference to a disturbance that occurred for the funeral of a three-year-old boy who died from a gunshot wound on Oct. 18.

Video surveillance released by police shows several people taking part in a fight.

After reviewing footage, police arrested Anthony Duenez, 23, Blake Solis, 28, Gon Anna Vargas, 49, Janay Vargas, 30, Jenna Anna Marie Kayla Duenez, 26, Salvador Duenez, 25, and Emilio Oviedo, 37 were arrested for assault causing bodily injury.

Anthony Duenez, Blake Solis, Gon Anna Vargas, Jenna Duenez, Emilio Oviedo, Janay Vargas, and Salvador Duenez were arrested by Elsa Police (source: Elsa Police Department)

The three-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound that appeared to be self-inflicted on Oct. 18, according to police. The gun belonged to an adult family member.

Police issued a warrant for the boy’s father, Salvador Duenez, for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Salvador turned himself in on Thursday but was later arrested for the fight at the funeral.